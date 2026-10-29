SIR done properly in Karnataka: Minister ahead of Cong's Nov 1 rally

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Karnataka Public Works Minister and Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, saying the exercise had been carried out properly following training provided by the party.His remarks come ahead of the Congress rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, where the party plans to protest against what it calls "vote chori" in the Election Commission's electoral roll revision exercise.Jarkiholi said the Congress had not opposed the SIR process in Karnataka but had raised concerns about its implementation in other states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar."We didn't protest about SIR in Karnataka, we raised issues about the SIR process in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Bihar, etc. Because of all the training we gave, SIR has been done properly in Karnataka, we want it to be done the same way in other states too," he said.Asked about the deletion of one crore votes, Jarkiholi said the names belonged to people who had died, moved away or appeared more than once on the electoral rolls. He argued that similar corrections should have been carried out in other states.His assessment, however, did not go unchallenged within the party. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned Jarkiholi's remarks, pointing to alleged irregularities in Form 7 applications, which are used to request the deletion of names from electoral rolls.Kharge cited an incident in Chittapur, where he alleged that 40 people from a single community at one polling booth had been targeted for deletion.He said returning officers investigated the matter and found that pre-printed Form 7 applications were available in bulk, but their origin was unclear."The person who had submitted the Form 7 did not know why he had done that, and all they said was, 'It's come from the top.' So that's a very clear indication that this is a conspiracy that has its roots all over the place, and it's centralised. We will get to the bottom of it," Kharge said.He also alleged that several people in Vijayapura had been wrongly declared dead in applications seeking the removal of their names from the electoral rolls.