'SIR a conspiracy designed by PM-HM, executed by CEC'

10:47

The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of conspiring to deprive large sections of Indians of their constitutional right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The party renewed its demand for Kumar's removal, suspension of the SIR exercise and a revamp of the ECINET portal.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X that put the number of suspected foreign nationals identified in six states where the SIR has been completed or is underway at around 1,600. The figure, the report said, was small compared with the size of the electorate covered by the exercise.

Ramesh recalled Shah's stated objective for the SIR, which he had described as a three-pronged exercise to detect, delete and deport alleged infiltrators and "purify" electoral rolls.

"What has SIR actually accomplished?" Ramesh asked.

He said that across Karnataka, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Kerala, Goa and Mizoram, only around 1,600 foreign nationals from different countries had been identified and removed from the rolls, despite nearly 10 crore people undergoing the revision in these states.

Ramesh also claimed that data from the remaining 20 states and Union territories was unavailable because the Election Commission had not asked authorities to collect such information. He accused the home minister of misleading the public about the exercise.

In Karnataka alone, nearly 99.7 lakh names have been deleted from the electoral rolls, while 716 foreign nationals were identified, including 545 from Nepal, Ramesh said.

The Congress leader argued that the figures supported the party's long-standing contention that the SIR exercise was intended to disenfranchise large sections of Indian voters rather than simply identify foreign nationals.

He alleged that the exercise was planned by Modi and Shah and carried out by Kumar through various means, including the ECINET portal.

"Gyanesh Kumar has to go. SIR has to be suspended. ECINET has to be revamped," Ramesh said, reiterating the Congress's demands.

The latest attack follows the party's criticism of the Election Commission's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Congress had described the submission on the SIR exercise as "deceptive, deceitful and duplicitous", arguing that it was damaging to the poll body's credibility.

Taking a swipe at the Election Commission, Ramesh had quoted the lines, "Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive," adding that the consequences of alleged deception eventually become apparent.

-- REDIFF NEWS