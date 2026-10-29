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Sikkim's first Yak Festival begins in Gnathang Valley, 500 yaks take part

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha
Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha
Sikkim's first-ever Himalayan Yak Festival began in Gnathang Valley near the India-China border, bringing together yak herders, officials and visitors to promote yak conservation and support the communities that depend on the animal for their livelihood.

Organised by the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, the festival, which began on October 28, aims to protect the yak population, promote tourism in high-altitude areas and encourage sustainable livelihoods for herders living in border villages.

Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha said the preparations for the festival had been underway for a week, despite the difficult weather conditions in the high-altitude region. Around 400 to 500 yaks were present at the event, along with stalls displaying yak products and advancements in artificial insemination for yak breeding.

Speaking to reporters, Lepcha said the festival would help bring yak herders together and raise awareness about their needs. He also spoke about the importance of government support for the community.

"Since this is a high-altitude border area, the climatic conditions are very harsh. Today, about 400 to 500 yaks are present here, alongside a number of stalls showcasing yak products and artificial insemination (AI) breeding advancements. This event aims to bring the yak pastoral community together, raise public awareness, and ensure government support for herders," he said.

Lepcha said the response to the first edition had been encouraging and hoped the festival would become an annual event in Gnathang.

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