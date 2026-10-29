Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Trailer Launch: What To Expect

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IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Photograph: Maddock Films/Instagram



Eetha marks another collaboration between Shraddha and Maddock Films after their blockbuster Stree franchise.

Directed by Chhaava fame Laxman Utekar, the biographical drama also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and the late Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Eetha is set to arrive in theatres on December 4.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

After a slew of intriguing posters and a striking teaser, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha is ready to take the next step.The film's trailer will be unveiled on Friday, October 30 at Mumbai's iconic Plaza Cinema.The trailer will give us a peek into Shraddha's transformation into legendary lavani and tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.