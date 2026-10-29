Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Trailer Launch: What To Expect

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
15:55
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Photograph: Maddock Films/Instagram
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Photograph: Maddock Films/Instagram
After a slew of intriguing posters and a striking teaser, Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha is ready to take the next step.
The film's trailer will be unveiled on Friday, October 30 at Mumbai's iconic Plaza Cinema.
The trailer will give us a peek into Shraddha's transformation into legendary lavani and tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Eetha marks another collaboration between Shraddha and Maddock Films after their blockbuster Stree franchise.
Directed by Chhaava fame Laxman Utekar, the biographical drama also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and the late Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.
Eetha is set to arrive in theatres on December 4.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Should have been more vigilant: Janhvi Kapoor on Peddi backlash
LIVE! Should have been more vigilant: Janhvi Kapoor on Peddi backlash

No UP govt jobs for those seeking 'violent regime change'
No UP govt jobs for those seeking 'violent regime change'

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced new guidelines for state government jobs, barring individuals protesting for a change in the "established system" and those involved in serious crimes. The rules, issued on Wednesday, have...

MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1
MLC poll results: NDA wins 16 seats; SP gains, Cong wins 1

The NDA alliance secured 16 out of 28 legislative council seats across four states, while the Congress managed to win only one seat. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account...

TN police detain economist over fake Instagram post
TN police detain economist over fake Instagram post

Tamil Nadu police detained Assistant Professor A Kalaiyarasan for an alleged abusive Instagram comment targeting TVK MLA J Kamatchi. He was later released after police confirmed his photo was used for a fake account. The incident drew...

Raj IAS officer relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas
Raj IAS officer relieved of duties over purchase of 40 villas

Senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal of the Rajasthan government has been placed on Awaiting Posting Orders, citing administrative reasons. This move follows media reports alleging his involvement, along with his IPS wife, in the purchase...