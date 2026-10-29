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Sensex surges 905 pts, Nifty tops 22,900

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on Thursday, with the Sensex gaining 905 points as investors bought banking and FMCG stocks amid a decline in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 905.01 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 74,151.04. The NSE Nifty also finished in the green, climbing 237.90 points, or 1.05 per cent, to settle at 22,936.75.

Adani Ports led the Sensex gainers, rising more than 5 per cent after reporting an 18 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,682.44 crore for the September quarter, supported by higher revenue.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, NTPC, Bharat Electronics Ltd and Infosys were among the other stocks that ended higher.

On the other hand, Trent, Maruti Suzuki India, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank closed lower.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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