School principal fired after Asaram booklets given to students

15:31

Image: ANI Photo

Booklets related to rape convict Asaram, a self-styled godman, were distributed among middle school students at the Swami Atmanand Government English Medium School of Excellence in Raghunathpur village, Chhatisgarh on October 26.



As per officials, the principal of a government school in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district has been removed after this incident. The block education officer was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, the Balrampur district education officer Narendra Nirapure said.



The principal Mahesh Prajapati has been removed from the school after parents lodged a complaint with the education department that their children brought the booklets home from school.



A student's father has alleged that booklets titled 'Sanskar Sarita', 'Vrat Niyam' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', among others, were distributed in the presence of the principal when Asaram's followers visited the school.



Asaram is serving life imprisonment in a 2013 rape case after being convicted by a court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He has another life sentence in a case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in 2013.



-- REDIFF NEWS