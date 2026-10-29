SC rejects Anita Advani's plea to recognise relationship with Rajesh Khanna as marriage

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Anita Advani in Bigg Boss in 2013





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed former actor Anita Advani's plea challenging an order that rejected her request to have her alleged relationship with late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna recognised as a marriage. Describing the case as "luxury litigation", the court said there were no grounds to entertain her appeal.Advani had challenged an April 1 order of the Bombay High Court. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale declined to intervene in the matter.Appearing for Advani, her counsel told the court that the case was about more than legal recognition. "I (petitioner) am seeking dignity. At the end of the day, my prayer in my civil suit which is for this declaration, is premised on some sense of dignity," the lawyer said.The Bombay High Court had dismissed Advani's appeal against a 2017 order of the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai, which had rejected her civil suit seeking similar relief. The suit was filed after Khanna's death in July 2012.Advani has maintained that she was in a live-in relationship with Khanna for several years. She alleged that she was evicted from his Mumbai bungalow, Aashirwad, in 2012 by his estranged wife, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, their daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law Akshay Kumar.In 2013, Advani approached a magistrate under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, filing a complaint against Kapadia and other members of her family.Advani, who appeared in a handful of films, including Saazish and Daasi, sought monthly maintenance and a three-bedroom flat in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area.In 2015, the Bombay High Court quashed her complaint, allowing pleas filed by Kapadia and her family. It held that Advani's relationship with Khanna did not qualify as a relationship in the nature of marriage and that she was therefore not entitled to relief under the domestic violence law.The high court also observed that Khanna's family members could not all be drawn into the proceedings, as Advani had never lived with them.