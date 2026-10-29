Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rijiju: Never knew Naseeruddin Shah was a dangerous dimagi Naxal

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
10:38
image
Union minister Kiren Rijiju reacts to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah calling himself a 'dimagi Naxal'. Rijiju shared a video of the actor where he says, 'I am proud to be a dimagi Naxal, anti-national, tukde-tukde gang, call me what what you will... Do what you want to." Naseeruddin Shan ends by quoting the poet Bismil Azimabadi's Sarfaroshi ki tammanna with the line: "dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai."

Rijiju writes: I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I got to understand his true colours rather late. It is dangerous to India's democracy."

Shah also questioned the government's handling of student protests and expressed concern about the state of education in the country. "What more will you do to break the confidence of the youth of our country? To destroy the education system? And to put our democracy in danger?" he asked.

He went on to criticise the government and media personalities whom he accused of supporting its actions.

 -- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'SIR a conspiracy designed by PM-HM, executed by CEC'
LIVE! 'SIR a conspiracy designed by PM-HM, executed by CEC'

MLC poll results: Cong stuns BJP in Maha; NDA wins 16 seats
MLC poll results: Cong stuns BJP in Maha; NDA wins 16 seats

The NDA alliance secured 16 out of 28 legislative council seats across four states, while the Congress managed to win only one seat. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, and the Jan Suraaj Party opened its account...

I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts
I am 'proud Dimagi Naxal', says Naseeruddin Shah; Rijiju reacts

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has vocally criticised the central government, expressing solidarity with protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students.

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

'The shooters have no idea who hired them, who their target is until the last moment and have little idea of being used as utility and disposable items.'

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

'Since there is no fence, the border is based on perception. China conducts its patrols along their perception line. India patrols along its perception line.'