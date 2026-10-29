Rijiju: Never knew Naseeruddin Shah was a dangerous dimagi Naxal

10:38

Union minister Kiren Rijiju reacts to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah calling himself a 'dimagi Naxal'. Rijiju shared a video of the actor where he says, 'I am proud to be a dimagi Naxal, anti-national, tukde-tukde gang, call me what what you will... Do what you want to." Naseeruddin Shan ends by quoting the poet Bismil Azimabadi's Sarfaroshi ki tammanna with the line: "dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qatil mein hai."



Rijiju writes: I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I got to understand his true colours rather late. It is dangerous to India's democracy."



Shah also questioned the government's handling of student protests and expressed concern about the state of education in the country. "What more will you do to break the confidence of the youth of our country? To destroy the education system? And to put our democracy in danger?" he asked.



He went on to criticise the government and media personalities whom he accused of supporting its actions.



-- REDIFF NEWS