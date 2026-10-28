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RG Kar case: Court remands ex-Panihati civic chief to 2-day CBI custody

Thu, 29 October 2026
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A court in Kolkata on Wednesday remanded former chairman of Panihati Municipality, Somnath Dey, to two days of CBI custody in connection with alleged tampering of evidence in the RG Kar rape-murder case, a senior official of the central agency said.

The Sealdah Court granted the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea for his custody for further questioning, he said.

"Dey's custodial interrogation was necessary to investigate the alleged tampering with evidence and to establish the sequence of events surrounding the crime," the CBI official said.

The agency is also probing allegations of evidence manipulation and the hurried cremation of the victim's body, he said.

During the court proceedings, advocate Amartya Dey, representing the victim's family, opposed the former municipal chairman's bail plea, alleging that he had approached the lower court without disclosing that his bail application was pending before the Calcutta High Court.

The lawyer questioned how Dey could seek bail before the Sealdah Court while his plea was pending before the higher court, a CBI source said.

The CBI is investigating the rape-murder case.

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