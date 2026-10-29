'Ravana Is Not All Bad': Sai Pallavi's Controversial Remark

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Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Sai Pallavi's take on Ravana during the Los Angeles premiere of the English version ofhas left social media divided. The actress, who plays Sita in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, described the demon king of Lanka as 'not all bad', a remark that has left some social media users appalled.The comment came as part of her response to a journalist's question about what she hoped audiences, including billions of believers, would see differently in the film. Pallavi began by praising, calling it the best version of the epic for those curious about Indian mythology. She also lauded the film's visual effects and the team of technicians behind them.She went on to say, 'At the same time, as a scripture, I think if you are a believer and you would see, try to introspect and see what is good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time, because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us and make changes over time.'Sai Pallavi confirmed that she has not yet begun shooting forwhich has reportedly seen its November 2027 release date pushed to 2028. Meanwhile,is scheduled to release in India on November 5.