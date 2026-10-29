Ranbir's Life Lessons

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Ranbir Kapoor, Photo: ANI Photo
Ranbir Kapoor has three life lessons for you to succeed in life.
During the premiere of Ramayana: Part One in Los Angeles, Ranbir bumped into Egyptian vlogger Peter Fouaad, who asked for tips on how to successful in life.
Ranbir listed his big tips: 'Just work hard. Dream big. Be a good person.'
The Egyptian told Ranbir that one of his favourite Ranbir-starrers was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar. He said he could even sing one of the songs.
--REDIFF MOVIES