Ranbir's Life Lessons

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Ranbir Kapoor, Photo: ANI Photo

Ranbir Kapoor has three life lessons for you to succeed in life.



During the premiere of Ramayana: Part One in Los Angeles, Ranbir bumped into Egyptian vlogger Peter Fouaad, who asked for tips on how to successful in life.



Ranbir listed his big tips: 'Just work hard. Dream big. Be a good person.'



The Egyptian told Ranbir that one of his favourite Ranbir-starrers was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, directed by Karan Johar. He said he could even sing one of the songs.



--REDIFF MOVIES

