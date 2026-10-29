Ranbir confesses he 'felt like a mouse' proposing to Alia

11:54

Pic:: @aliaabhatton on Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor's proposal to Alia Bhatt was meant to be a romantic surprise, but three lions nearby made the moment far more nerve-racking than he had expected.

The actor recently recalled the proposal during an appearance on Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir revealed that he had planned to pop the question during their 2022 trip to Kenya's Maasai Mara.

He had already spoken to his guide and driver, asking them to stop at a spot in the jungle. He had brought a ring and wanted to get down on one knee while the driver captured the moment from a distance.

Ranbir said he had even tipped the guide in advance to make sure the plan went smoothly. He wanted photographs of the proposal, knowing how much Alia enjoyed taking pictures and sharing them on Instagram.

Bachchan, amused by the story, pointed out that having a photograph as proof of such a special moment was important.

But the proposal did not quite go as Ranbir had imagined. The actor revealed that three male lions were standing just 100 feet away as he got down on one knee.

"There were three male lions about 100 feet away, my lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, 'Baby, will you marry me?'" Ranbir recalled.

Despite the unexpected company, the actor described the proposal as an extraordinary experience that he would always remember.

-- REDIFF NEWS