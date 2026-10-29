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Radhika Apte: 'I Don't Believe In God'

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Radhika Apte, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @radhikaoffcial/Instagram
Radhika Apte, Photo, Kind Courtesy, @radhikaoffcial/Instagram
Radhika Apte is in the mood for controversy. After discussing fair-skinned actresses, she has stirred up another hornet's nest by stating she does not believe in God.

In an interview with Filmy Gyaan, the actress said, 'I don't believe in God. I believe nature is God and I wish people (would) worship nature. There is immense beauty in power but if you abuse power, there is pure destruction.' 

The interview also featured Keerthy Suresh, Radhika's co-star in the upcoming Netflix series, Akka.

'I believe in God, I believe there is some kind of power. But I am not religious,' Keerthy said. 

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