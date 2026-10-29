Radhika Apte: 'I Don't Believe In God'

Radhika Apte is in the mood for controversy. After discussing fair-skinned actresses
, she has stirred up another hornet's nest by stating she does not believe in God.
In an interview with Filmy Gyaan
, the actress said, 'I don't believe in God. I believe nature is God and I wish people (would) worship nature. There is immense beauty in power but if you abuse power, there is pure destruction.'
The interview also featured Keerthy Suresh, Radhika's co-star in the upcoming Netflix series, Akka
.
'I believe in God, I believe there is some kind of power. But I am not religious,' Keerthy said.
--REDIFF MOVIES