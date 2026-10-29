Odisha plans airlifts after Cyclone Arnab floods 300 villages

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A C-130J aircraft prepares to airlift 23 tonnes of NDRF relief supplies





-- REDIFF NEWS

The Odisha government is coordinating with the Union Home Ministry to airlift people stranded in Ganjam district, where around 300 villages have been cut off by heavy rain and flash floods triggered by Cyclone Arnab, a senior state official said on Thursday.Chief Secretary Anu Garg said teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) had begun rescue operations. However, poor weather, including low cloud cover and continued rainfall, could delay air evacuations.Sorada is among the worst-hit areas in Ganjam, officials said. The Rushikulya river has overflowed after three days of extremely heavy rain, inundating nearby towns and villages. In Aska, the river is flowing close to the danger mark.Digapahandi block has also been battered by incessant rain over the past two days, triggering flooding in several areas.Garg reviewed the situation at a meeting in the state capital before telling reporters that Ganjam had been severely affected by the downpour.Around 300 villages remain marooned, she said, adding that the state government was in touch with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to arrange air evacuations."The state government is in contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and arrangements are being made to airlift some people from the marooned areas. The Indian Coast Guard will provide a chopper and make required arrangements," Garg said.The government plans to airlift 120 people in the first phase. However, the operation may have to wait for an improvement in weather conditions, she said."We are optimistic that rains will ease, allowing our rescue teams to reach the affected people. We have rushed an additional ODRAF team to Ganjam and a senior officer has been monitoring the evacuation activities," Garg said.Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said most of those stranded were in villages across Sanakhemundi and Aska blocks.