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No such thing as holy war, only peace is holy: Pope Leo XIV

Thu, 29 October 2026
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There is "no such thing as a holy war: only peace is holy", Pope Leo XIV said, adding that everyone must look to rebuild peace everywhere, not prepare for more wars. He also appealed to all as the threat of renewed conflict looms over West Asia and the Eastern European region.  

"We must rebuild peace everywhere, not prepare for more wars.  War can never be waged in the name of God.  For us believers, "to fight in the name of religion means attacking religion itself" (Magnifica Humanitas, 223).  There is no such thing as a holy war: only peace is holy," Pope Leo XIV said during his message at the International meeting 'unarmed and disarming peace'. 

The Pontifex recalled the World Day of Prayer for Peace, first held on October 27, 1986, which was initiated by Saint John Paul II, where he "emphasised the intrinsic bond between a genuine religious attitude and a keen sense of peace."

Even as the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire took effect two days ahead of schedule on October 27, as announced by Melania Trump, fresh Ukrainian drone strikes were reported near Moscow on Thursday, even as Russian Air defence systems destroyed about 30 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approaching the city.

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