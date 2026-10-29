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No major threat exists: Cyclone Arnab weakens over Odisha

Thu, 29 October 2026
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09:21
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Heavy downpours eased across Odisha's Rayagada district as the influence of cyclone Arnab weakened, allowing authorities to maintain a high alert despite receding immediate threats.

District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the region registered 40 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am followed by an additional 26 mm through the evening on Wednesday.

"In the 24 hours that ended today at 8:30 am, Rayagada recorded 40mm of rainfall, and since then till today in the evening, about 26mm of rainfall has been recorded. So it has been quite less than what we had expected. Even now, as the rains have subsided, no major threat exists now," Kulkarni told reporters here.

Local administrative departments remain mobilised and on standby to respond to potential weather developments as authorities continue to monitor regional atmospheric conditions.

"Still, we are on high alert...there is a possibility that some rainfall may be recorded in Rayagada," Ashutosh Kulkarni said.

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