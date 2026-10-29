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No 'Golfing Out' For Outgoing Air Chief

Thu, 29 October 2026
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12:09
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo
The long-standing tradition of a farewell game of golf with fellow officers has been cancelled for Air Chief Marshal A P Singh who retires from service on October 31.

The air chief is the patron-in-chief of the IAF's golf complex.

The Air Force Golf course, which lies in the precinct of the IAF sports complex, opposite the prime minister's residence was indefinitely closed on October 28,  just two days before the chief's retirement. 

The complex has a nine-hole golf course, a swimming pool, gym, basketball and tennis courts. 

The government land, which was allotted to IAF decades ago, is being reclaimed by the Union government. 

A few other clubs and elite properties near the PM's residence have been sought back by the government through the Land and Development Office, which functions under the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The government has taken over possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground and Delhi Race Club and has sought the handing over of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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