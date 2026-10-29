'Netanyahu targeting Arab Israelis to undermine election results'

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Yair Golan, chairman of Israel's Democratic Party, on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of refusing to accept the election results and attempting to undermine them by targeting Arab Israelis."Netanyahu suffered a crushing democratic defeat. The public fired him, and he refuses to accept the verdict of the voters. Now he is trying to undermine the election results through an ugly delegitimisation campaign against the will of the public, and against the Arab public in particular," Golan wrote on X.His comments came as Israel's Shin Bet security agency investigates allegations of possible foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections. Golan said he would work to ensure that Netanyahu leaves office.He added that any credible suspicion of electoral interference must be investigated fully, but argued that alleged Qatari involvement in Israeli politics should also remain under scrutiny."Any genuine suspicion of damage to the integrity of the elections must be investigated to the end. And it must not be forgotten for a moment: the betrayal and the most serious Qatari involvement were carried out in Netanyahu's office, by his closest advisor. We're still waiting for Urich to be fired," he said in his post.Golan was referring to Yonatan Urich, a senior adviser to Netanyahu who has been linked to the so-called "Qatargate" affair. According to The Jerusalem Post, Urich has been barred from contacting Netanyahu as investigators examine suspected security-related offences, including the alleged transfer of classified information and destruction of evidence.The case centres on allegations that Urich and other officials received illicit payments from sources linked to Qatar in exchange for promoting pro-Qatari messaging in Israel. The allegations are under investigation.