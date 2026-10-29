NCLT completely hijacked by ministry: SC

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Supreme Court on Thursday accused the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) of having "completely hijacked" the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and its appellate body, the NCLAT, raising concerns over the autonomy of the two judicial institutions.A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana called for greater independence in appointments, suggesting that the presidents of the two tribunals be given full control over the process. As an interim measure, the bench proposed bringing in personnel on deputation, followed by phased regular recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)."I know how contractors play their hands. They don't care about judicial/technical members. Complete autonomy must be with presidents. They can take UPSC/SSC. The tribunal has been completely hijacked by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. That is impinging on the autonomy of the institution. That's the problem. The ministry wants to have complete grip; that's most unfortunate," Chief Justice Surya Kant observed orally.The court was hearing a petition filed by contractual employees working at the NCLT and NCLAT, who fear losing their jobs following the appointment of a private company to provide staff.Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the employees, urged the court to intervene, arguing that those who had worked for years should not be removed at short notice."The contract has been awarded. I have instructions to state, with some degree of responsibility, that in all likelihood, on November 1 or 2, the existing staff will be required to leave and appointments will be made by this independent private company," she told the bench.Arora said many of the employees had served the tribunals for six years and had certain rights despite being hired on contract. She pointed out that contractual appointments through the MCA did not entitle them to benefits such as house rent allowance (HRA) or dearness allowance (DA).She also argued that the NCLT recruitment rules and the relevant advertisement provided for regularisation of employees."If that is provided for in the recruitment rules and the advertisement, why should they be thrown out lock, stock and barrel? That would be extremely arbitrary and violate Articles 14 and 16. Let there be no termination without the approval of the president," Arora said, referring to constitutional provisions guaranteeing equality before the law and equality of opportunity in public employment.The Chief Justice, however, expressed strong reservations about contractual staffing in the tribunals. Recalling an incident in Bombay, he said contractual employees had once taken away an original report, leading to the registration of FIRs.He also raised concerns about the conduct of contractual staff and their alleged interference with the work of judicial and technical members."They do not care about the judicial member or the technical member. Technical members are still manipulating certain things. I do not want to say it in open court. These contractual employees are harassing judicial members," the CJI said."Let them (contractual employees) also go. Let this company also be disbanded. Complete autonomy must be with both presidents of NCLT and NCLAT," he added.The Chief Justice suggested that experienced personnel from government departments be brought in on deputation while a regular recruitment process was put in place.