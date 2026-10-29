Mother, male friend arrested for drowning children in water tank

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The mother was arrested the following day by the Kozhinjampara police after initial probe had indicated that she might have been assisted by another person in the crime.









After a detailed probe and analysis of digital evidence with the help of the cyber cell, it was revealed that Nivedya had allegedly been in contact with a person living in her neighbourhood before and after the incident.



The police subsequently identified the person and took him into custody on Wednesday night. It is yet to be confirmed whether he was present at the house when the children died.

-- REDIFF NEWS The court granted police custody of Nivedya for detailed interrogation; however, she denied anyone else's involvement in the incidentAfter a detailed probe and analysis of digital evidence with the help of the cyber cell, it was revealed that Nivedya had allegedly been in contact with a person living in her neighbourhood before and after the incident.The police subsequently identified the person and took him into custody on Wednesday night. It is yet to be confirmed whether he was present at the house when the children died.

Two children were found dead in a water tank in their rented house near Menonpara, Keralam, on September 29.Jennifer Juliet (5) and her brother Robin Christopher (3) were the children of John Kumar and Nivedya.