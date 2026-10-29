Mercedes crash: Victim's family upset after HC bars judge's arrest

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the police from arresting an Additional District and Sessions Judge in connection with a fatal car accident involving his 17-year-old son, who allegedly hit and killed a scooterist in Cheranalloor, Kochi.The family of the deceased said it was disappointed with the order but respected the court's decision. They said they would consult their lawyer and decide on the next course of action.Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order after hearing submissions from the state government and the judge's counsel on his anticipatory bail plea. The family of the deceased was also allowed to join the proceedings through an impleading petition.The judge moved the High Court after the police named him as an accused in the case.The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a speeding Mercedes-Benz allegedly hit Jayabalakrishnan, 55, a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, on Container Road near Marapparambu. The car is registered in the judge's name.During the hearing, the judge's counsel submitted that his client was unaware that his son had taken the car from their residence. According to the counsel, the judge was asleep when the teenager allegedly took the vehicle without his knowledge and learnt of the accident only after receiving a call from his son at 2.14 am.The counsel also told the court that the police had questioned the judge for four hours on Wednesday and directed him to appear before the investigating team again on Thursday.The Special Government Pleader informed the court that the vehicle involved in the accident had been seized. Police had also searched the judge's premises and taken away laptops, mobile phones and other items, the court was told.In its order, the High Court noted that the applicant was a serving District and Sessions Judge in Kerala and observed that there was little likelihood of him absconding or evading the legal process."Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the reasons stated above, respondent No. 2 or any other police officer connected with the investigation shall not arrest the applicant until further orders," the court said.The judge was directed to appear before the investigating officer at 1 pm on Thursday, in keeping with a notice issued by the investigation team.The court also instructed him to cooperate with the probe, making it clear that his questioning must follow the law and the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. It said he must appear before the investigating officer whenever required for the investigation.The matter will be heard next on November 5.Meanwhile, Bhadrakeerthi, daughter of Jayabalakrishnan, told reporters that the family was unhappy with the decision but would respect the court's order."We are definitely disappointed, but we respect the High Court's decision. We will discuss with our lawyer and decide on the next course of action. We intend to pursue the matter legally and will not take even a single step backwards. We will continue to fight," she said.She added that the family would seek legal advice on how to proceed, acknowledging that a serving judge was involved on the other side of the case.The judge appeared before the police at the Kochi City Police Club at 1 pm on Thursday, in compliance with the High Court's direction.