Massive search for toddler missing while playing outside home

10:24

Divers search in a pond near the toddler's home

A two-year-old boy who went missing from Singda village on Wednesday afternoon remains untraced, with Haryana Police teams searching the area and examining CCTV footage from multiple routes leading out of his home.

The child was playing outside his house when he disappeared, according to his father, Lalchand. The family realised he was missing around 2 pm and searched the neighbourhood before approaching the police.

Lalchand said he had returned home with his daughter after dropping her off at school. After having tea, he stepped out to visit a shop in the village while his son continued playing outside.

“My wife went to give tea to our daughter, and I went to the shop. About an hour and a half later, my family called me in a panic and said the child was nowhere to be found. We searched the entire neighbourhood and then lodged a complaint with the police. We have no enmity or dispute with anyone,” he said.

Police personnel from Nissing police station reached the village after receiving information about the missing child and registered a case on the father's complaint.

Nissing police station SHO Ishwar Singh said teams were checking CCTV footage and searching the area around the house. Three possible routes from the house have been mapped as part of the investigation.

“We received information that a two-year-old child had gone missing from Singda village. A case was immediately registered on the father's complaint. We have deployed personnel to examine CCTV footage along the three routes identified from the house,” Singh said.

A diver, Pragat Singh, was also called in to search the village pond, locally known as a johad, near the house. Police teams are checking homes and rooftops in the area, while a sniffer dog squad has been called in to assist with the search.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh visited the village to monitor the operation. He said police teams were searching nearby premises, reviewing CCTV footage and examining the water body.

“The child is being searched for across the village. Our teams are making every effort to trace him, and the investigation is proceeding from all possible angles,” he said.