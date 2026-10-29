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Like His Father, Akash Ambani Is A 'Night Owl'

Thu, 29 October 2026
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10:06
IMAGE: Akash Ambani addresses the audience at the Natiomal Stock Exchange on Wednesday while his wife Shloka Mehta carries their son Prithvi off stage. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
IMAGE: Akash Ambani addresses the audience at the Natiomal Stock Exchange on Wednesday while his wife Shloka Mehta carries their son Prithvi off stage. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Reuters posted an interesting profile of Akash Ambani on Wednesday, the day Jio listed on the National Stock Exchange.

A couple of interesting insights from Vibhuti Sharma's story on Akash:

'While Akash weighs in on "some of the bigger calls", he doesn't interfere in day-to-day business decisions. But he does deal with their most marquee investors including Meta, said one executive, who has worked closely on the IPO and with Akash.

'"He is the one who makes the calls to Mark Zuckerberg," the executive added.

'Meta is among Jio's largest shareholders with a near 10% stake. In 2020, it joined Google and other global investors in putting 1.52 trillion rupees into the company, worth $20.5 billion at the time.

'However, Akash and his father -- who are both night owls -- manage investor relationships separately, the industry executive said. Mukesh is closer to many sovereign wealth funds, while his son takes the position as Reliance's Silicon Valley man.'

'"The three of us have taken the baton from your ever loving and supporting hands and we will spend our lives proving worthy of it," Akash, speaking from the stage, told his father at Wednesday's listing ceremony, referring to himself and his siblings.

'Mukesh Ambani, who did not speak at the event, was seen in tears,' Vibhuti reported.

-- REDIFF MONEY

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