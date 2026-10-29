Life magazine comes back to life

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'As we enter yet another period of rapid change and turbulence, Life is embracing the same principles that animated its founding 90 years ago. In fractured times, Life seeks to provide common ground, connection, and the belief that we all have a stake in the future,' the editors wrote in a letter.



'Print is the start. Each new issue will create the moment that we'll amplify with the latest in digital storytelling, documentaries, video, special edition prints and collectibles, and events where

our members can gather and experience together.



'We hope Life will fire up your curiosity, inspire you, and help bring you closer to people who may seem far from your own.'





-- Rediff News

In one of the most remarkable tales of resurrection in the print media,magazine is coming back to, well, life.The foremost visual storyteller of our times,began as a weekly in 1936 and was an immediate sellout. It was founded by the legendary Henry Luce, whose other titles wereandmagazines.A testimony to the power of the photo journalism, a template that was followed by publications too many to name, its picture of a sailor kissing a woman in Times Square on V-J Day in 1945 is the stuff of legend.Riding on the back of powerful visual storytelling, its circulation in the 1960s touched eight million. But the popularity of TV did to print then what digital media has done now, and Time Inc ceased its publication.It had a second run in 1978 as a monthly publication but the writing was on the wall.In 2000magazine ceased regular publication, occasionally coming out as special issues or as weekly newspaper supplements.'A collection of its photos has been publicly available on Google since 2008, while the full archive of more than 10 million images is now held by People Inc, the publishing company that has part of the old Time Inc portfolio. (People Inc will continue to publish occasional special editions of.),' reportsThe new publisher is supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss's Bedford Media Company who acquired the publishing rights from People Inc in 2024. Kloss is married to billionaire investor Joshua Kushner, co-owner in Bedford and the brother of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.Kloss had earlier bought the fashion magazinewhich she relaunched last year, and also owns a stake inmagazine.The newwill have a website, active social media presence, and also short-form videos and docu films.Part of the new core editorial team are Hugo Lindgren, former editor of, Eve Lyons, formerphoto editor, and Caryn Ganz, formerpop music editor, reportsThe new-lookwill come out on November 23 as a large-format, 250-page quarterly magazine combining long-form journalism and visual storytelling, at a cover price of $45.