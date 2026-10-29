Let animals feed on dead bodies of farmers dead by suicide: MLA

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Image Credit: MLA Sanjay Gaikwad/ YouTube





"Only when people realise that their bodies may be eaten by animals and understand what happens to their remains will they stop committing suicide," said Gaikwad, who is not new to controversies.



"If you (farmers) have a problem, write to the government, your MLA or your MP. Otherwise, let me know about your difficulties, and everyone will help you. But by taking your own life and leaving your children helpless, you are, in a way, punishing them," he said.



-- REDIFF NEWS

In a controversial statement that is bound to snowball, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said at a press conference in Buldhana that people should not attend the funerals of farmers who die by suicide. He said this to urge crop growers to support their families and not abandon them.According to him, if nobody attended a farmer's funeral and animals fed on the body, it might and deter them from taking their own lives, said the Buldhana MLA.