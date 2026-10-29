Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Let animals feed on dead bodies of farmers dead by suicide: MLA

Thu, 29 October 2026
Share:
14:54
Image Credit: MLA Sanjay Gaikwad/ YouTube
Image Credit: MLA Sanjay Gaikwad/ YouTube
In a controversial statement that is bound to snowball, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said at a press conference in Buldhana that people should not attend the funerals of farmers who die by suicide. He said this to urge crop growers to support their families and not abandon them.

According to him, if nobody attended a farmer's funeral and animals fed on the body, it might and deter them from taking their own lives, said the Buldhana MLA. 

"Only when people realise that their bodies may be eaten by animals and understand what happens to their remains will they stop committing suicide," said Gaikwad, who is not new to controversies.

"If you (farmers) have a problem, write to the government, your MLA or your MP. Otherwise, let me know about your difficulties, and everyone will help you. But by taking your own life and leaving your children helpless, you are, in a way, punishing them," he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCLT completely hijacked by ministry: SC
LIVE! NCLT completely hijacked by ministry: SC

In Modi's Varanasi, BJP suffers big jolt as SP wins MLC seat
In Modi's Varanasi, BJP suffers big jolt as SP wins MLC seat

The BJP has secured six seats and the Samajwadi Party is set to win five, marking a crucial political development ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Boycott funerals of farmers who die by suicide: Maha MLA
Boycott funerals of farmers who die by suicide: Maha MLA

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has ignited a controversy with his shocking suggestion that people should boycott the funerals of farmers who die by suicide.

Rain, crowd surge led to fatal Kolkata pandal stampede: Cops
Rain, crowd surge led to fatal Kolkata pandal stampede: Cops

The preliminary findings of the Kolkata Police probe into the tragic Durga Puja pandal stampede that claimed 19 lives, highlight critical lapses in crowd management and communication.

Court cites Manusmriti, awards life sentence for cow slaughter
Court cites Manusmriti, awards life sentence for cow slaughter

A court in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for cow slaughter, citing Hindu scriptures to emphasize the cow's religious significance. The verdict, which also includes a Rs 3 lakh fine, follows...