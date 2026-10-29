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Legal Win For Bandar, Veere Di Wedding Producer

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, known for backing films like Bandar and Veere Di Wedding, has scored a legal win after the Bombay high court set aside a ruling issued against his production house Saffron Magicworks by the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA).

In an order dated October 23, Justice Arif S Doctor quashed the award passed by IMPPA's dispute resolution committee on July 3, 2026, and disposed of the suit and pending applications.

The ruling follows an interim order passed on September 9, when the court restrained IMPPA from declaring Saffron Magicworks a defaulter on the basis of the disputed award.

According to a statement issued by the production house, the court also observed that IMPPA could not claim to be aggrieved by the setting aside of an award passed by its own committee. The association did not appear in the proceedings despite being served notices.

With the award now set aside, the court has closed the pending proceedings while keeping the parties' rights and remedies under law open.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

 

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