'Kaashvi bahut maaregi': Samay Raina roasts Scout OP's girlfriend

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Kaashvi Hiranandani and Samay Raina support Scout OP

"Give some love to Kaashvi yaar," Samay said while continuing to roast Kaashvi and Scout OP on the latter's watch party.



When Kaashvi urged Samay for a vote appeal, the India's Got Latent star said: "Vote for Scout OP, Vote for Kaashvi."





Expressing his love for fellow Kashmiri contestant Qazi Touqueer, Samay added, "Vote for Qazi."



Last weekend, Kaashvi appeared on the show's Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Rohit Shetty and called out Scout OP and Love Gill for their 'massage parlour' act. Advising Scout to stay away from Love, Kaashvi told him to play solo.



After seeing Scout and Love Gill patch up on Wednesday's live stream, Samay roasted Scout and Kaashvi while continuing to tease the couple.



"Vote for Scout OP. Keep him inside. Agar woh bahar aa gaya toh Kaashvi usko bahut maaregi," the comedian joked.





-REDIFF MOVIES

Popular comedian and Youtuber Samay Raina recently appeared on Kaashvi Hiranandani's live stream to support Scout OP who is currently inSamay appeared as a guest on Kaashvi's live stream. The duo watched Bigg Boss 20 Wednesday night's episode in which Scout OP was nominated to be evicted along with Love Gill, Gullu, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, and Aasif Khan.