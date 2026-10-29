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Janhvi Kapoor's dating advice for Veer Pahariya is going viral

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan appeared in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.

During the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor to share dating advice for Veer Pahariya, the actor responded saying: 'Never take her to a concert.'

Though Janhvi did not elaborate on her remark, she was referring to the incident that happened in December 2025 when Tara Sutaria attended AP Dhillon's concert along with Veer Pahariya, following which the duo announced their breakup.

Varun was quick to react saying the moment would go viral. And it did.

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