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Jaipur MLA's residence robbed of cash, jewellery

Thu, 29 October 2026
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16:15
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
An unidentified man entered the house of senior BJP MLA and former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Singhvi in Jaipur's high-security Civil Lines early on October 29, Thursday, by breaking a kitchen window and remained inside for nearly an hour.

The thief fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said on Thursday. 

The MLA's residence is located in the high-security zone of Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence.

More than 10 family members were asleep in the house at the time.

A forensic team visited the spot to collect evidence.

Deputy commissioner of police (South) Rajarshi Raj said the CCTV footage is being examined and efforts are underway to arrest him. The accused seemed to have been familiar with the house, the DCP said.

Singhvi, a seven-time MLA representing Chhabra in Baran district, was away in his constituency for the panchayat elections when the incident occurred.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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