Jaipur MLA's residence robbed of cash, jewellery





A forensic team visited the spot to collect evidence.



Deputy commissioner of police (South) Rajarshi Raj said the CCTV footage is being examined and efforts are underway to arrest him. The accused seemed to have been familiar with the house, the DCP said.



Singhvi, a seven-time MLA representing Chhabra in Baran district, was away in his constituency for the panchayat elections when the incident occurred.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The MLA's residence is located in the high-security zone of Raj Bhavan and the chief minister's residence.More than 10 family members were asleep in the house at the time.