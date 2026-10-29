Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed

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'The Strait of Hormuz is closed to violating ships that intend to pass through prohibited and unsafe areas without coordination and relying on the lies of the US President,' the Navy statement added.





'These uncoordinated movements in high-risk areas pose and will pose serious risks to the safety of vessels and crews.'

"The Iranian people are a warlike people, and they made the enemy beg for a ceasefire," the official said.





"The Strait of Hormuz is still closed, under the control of the warriors of Islam, and until the conditions set forth by the Islamic Republic of Iran are met, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, under the control of the warriors of Islam."

Iranian military forces have asserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring the vital maritime corridor closed to non-compliant commercial traffic after a tanker was damaged and set ablaze by a naval mine.Reporting on statements issued by the Iranian Army Navy Public Relations and senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), state broadcaster IRIB confirmed that an unauthorised vessel suffered severe damage in the area.'This morning, a tanker travelling in a restricted and unsafe area east of the Strait of Hormuz was damaged and caught fire after hitting a naval mine, preventing it from moving,' the Army Navy Public Relations statement said.Iranian naval authorities explicitly linked the incident to navigation violations and cautioned commercial shipping against relying on security assurances from Washington, DC.Reinforcing the closure, senior IRGC military officials stated that transit through the strategic choke point remains strictly conditioned on Tehran's demands being met."The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran's conditions are met, under the control of the warriors of Islam," Major General Yazidi said, according to IRIB.A Deputy Commander of the IRGC echoed the stance, asserting Iran's military position in the region.Earlier in the day, IRGC dismissed claims by US Central Command (CENTCOM) regarding minesweeping operations in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding concrete proof rather than media statements, state news agencyreported.