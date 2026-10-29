India's economy estimated to grow 7.35% in July-Sept quarter

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India's economy is estimated to have grown by 7.35 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY27), supported by strong domestic demand, industrial activity and higher consumption, according to the Finance Ministry's October Monthly Economic Review.



The estimate, based on the ministry's nowcasting model, comes after the economy recorded growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter. The ministry had earlier projected growth of around 7.3 per cent for the second quarter in its September review.