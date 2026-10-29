India risks 55,000 deaths due to heat by March

15:58

People protect themselves against the heatwave. Photograph: ANI Photo

India is likely to witness about 55,000 heat-related deaths, most of them in March, according to a projection by the El Nino Heat Mortality Tracker developed by the University of Chicago's Climate Impact Lab.





Nigeria, Indonesia and Brazil will account for more than a third of deaths due to extreme heat caused by the Super El Nino effect in the next few months.





The tracker estimates that around 484,500 people have already died -- one lakh of those deaths have taken place in India, reports The Daily Mail.





The tracker provides the everyday effects on Super El Nino and projects that extreme heat could result in 857,000 deaths; 373,000 of these deaths are estimated to happen by March 2027.





“It means we can identify where people face the greatest risks and give decision-makers a chance to act before lives are lost. The tracker provides this information for the Super El Niño we're living through today,' said Dr Greenstone co-founder of the Climate Impact Lab.





El Nino is a weather pattern characterised by the warming of the central, eastern and tropical and ocean surface.





-- REDIFF NEWS