'I'm safe,': Keralam's Mountaineer Majnu after falling from Nepal's icy Mt Lobuche

20:12

Photograph: Courtesy, advseenasaramajnu/Instagram

Seena Sara Majnu, 41, a mountaineer from Keralam has been rescued after falling while descending Mount Lobuche in Nepal, her family said on Thursday.



Majnu, who had appealed on video for help on Wednesday confirmed in a social media post that she was safe. "Dear friends, I am safe," she wrote.



Following her appeal, the Nepalese authorities initiated rescue efforts to evacuate her and ensure she was safe after falling on the icy Mt Lobuche, her relatives said.



While the Kerala and Union governments responded promptly to her appeal, the Indian Embassy in Nepal coordinated with local authorities to facilitate the rescue, the family said.



It was not immediately clear whether Majnu, an experienced mountaineer and head of an educational institution in Thiruvalla, had suffered any serious injuries.



-- REDIFF NEWS