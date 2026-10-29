'I live with a ghost'

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From the moment Ryua first walked into her rental apartment in Tokyo she believed it to be haunted."When I visited the place for a viewing there was a man standing there, glaring at me," she says."Since the estate agent couldn't see him, I realised he must be a ghost."While someone more squeamish would probably have quickly left the flat never to return, Ryua chose to go ahead and move in."I'm a bit of a contrarian, so I decided I wanted to become friends with this glaring male ghost," adds Ryua, who works as an aidoru, a young entertainer, and who doesn't wish to share her surname.Four years later, and still in the same apartment, she says she continues to experience paranormal activity on a daily basis. She says she hears endless footsteps and the ghost talking.