How Much Is Satya Nadella Paid?

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IMAGE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, December 2025. Photograph: Rediff Archives

This week, Microsoft offered buyouts to 60,000 of its employees in the US, Canada and India (it employs 23,000 people in India).



So how much is Microsoft's India-born CEO Satya Nadella paid?



The Seattle Times newspaper did some digging and reports that Satya was paid $90.6 million this year, about $6 million less than what he made last year, but more than the $79.1 million he earned in 2024.



Satya's annual base salary is $2.5 million, and it has remained at that number since he took the job back in 2014. His pay includes stock awards, which totaled $77.5 million last year. He also received a cash bonus of $10.3 million.



His annual take-home also included $259,204 in other compensation, such as charitable gifts, pension contributions, and security, the Seattle Times reported.



Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Microsoft staff eligible for the buyout work in finance, human resources, Copilot, AI experiences, Xbox and Windows + Devices. Folks deployed in marketing, security and commercial business are exempt from the offer.



Eligible employees have to make up their minds whether to take the buyout by December 7; their last day at work will be December 31.



-- REDIFF MONEY