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How earth might have got its water

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA/Reid Wiseman
Photograph: Kind courtesy NASA/Reid Wiseman
Water is what distinguishes the earth from other planets and why earth can support life. 

How did it come about that earth had or got water? 

Scientists have long pondered over this. 

They have recently had a breakthrough when researchers at University of New Mexico proposed that earth was once a dry planet and when the sky poured down rocky pebbles, the iron oxide in them reacted with the hydrogen in the atmosphere, through the intense heat, to form water.

Already scientists are of the view that earth came to be when tinier, rocky pebbles amassed together to become a much larger planetary-ish body through the geological process of pebble accretion.

The UNM researchers conducted lab experiments to show a basis for this explanation of water formation.

Professor Zachary Sharp, a planetary scientist from the University of New Mexico, told Daily Mail: 'Looking out over a large body of water, it is hard to imagine that that water may have been produced 4.5 billion years ago in a hell-like atmosphere, but it very well may have'.

--  Rediff News

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