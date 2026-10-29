Hegseth removes Pentagon official ahead of possible Iran strikes

11:59

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has removed one of the Pentagon’s top military planning officials as Washington weighs possible fresh strikes on Iran, CNN reported on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, who served as director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff, has abruptly left the post, a spokesperson for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine confirmed to CNN.

No reason has been given for Sylvia’s departure, and no replacement has been announced so far, the report said.

The position, commonly known as J5, plays a key role in shaping US military strategy and planning for overseas engagements.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff website, the J5 office develops strategic plans and policy recommendations for the chairman, helping him provide military advice to the president and other senior national leaders on a range of national security issues.

Its work also involves coordinating with other government agencies and allied partners, taking into account the needs of military commanders and assessing the risks involved in carrying out the National Military Strategy.