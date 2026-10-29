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Google shares tumble 11% as AI spending, cash burn spook investors

Thu, 29 October 2026
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19:09
Kindly note that thi.s image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Kindly note that thi.s image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Google shares fell 11 per cent in pre-market trading on Thursday as investors grew jittery about falling growth in search advertising revenue, larger than anticipated cash burn and rise in costs of artificial intelligence. Google confirmed that its conversational AI search mode was drawing in queries that it used to get through regular search which earned less advertising revenue.

Search advertising revenue increased 12 per cent to $63.4 billion, below analysts' estimates, reported Bloomberg

Additionally, Alphabet, the parent of Google, ramped up its capital spending to $51.3 billion in the September quarter from $44.9 billion in the prior three months as it expanded its AI infrastructure, CFO Anat Ashkenazi said in an interview to Bloomberg

Ashkenazi added that total annual capital outlay could reach $205 billion.

Another sore point with investors happens to be Alphabet's reported future commitments of more than $1 trillion for data centres, equipment, energy and related costs.

The company's free cash flow fell to negative $9.1bn in the quarter, down from negative $5.9bn in the previous quarter marking two consecutive quarters of negative cash flow since it went public in 2004 . Revenue jumped 25 per cent to $127.6bn and net income fell 25 per cent to $26.2bn year-on-year.

Cloud revenue more than doubled to $30.7 billion, Bloomberg reported.

If the stock remains under pressure through the trading day, it would deplete investors' wealth by $400 billion, its largest single day loss ever.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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