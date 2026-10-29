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Google kills huge tracts of forest in Finland displacing wildlife

Thu, 29 October 2026
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09:49
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohko, Finland/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohko, Finland/Wikimedia Commons
To build data centres, Google illegally chopped a quarter of a million trees in the northern part of Finland, near the town of Muhos, displacing wildlife and severely affecting the daily life of residents in that remote area. 

As a result wolves have started wandering into villages. An area of 815 acres has been harmed.

The company claims it was not aware about the laws against cutting trees and also claims they plan to replant after the data centres are built.

Scenic area have been illegally stripped, top soil too, and is now a vast wasteland, with muddy water flowing into a distributary of the Oulujoki river, residents told The Guardian. The wood of unlawfully felled trees cannot be sold and is stored on the site.

Google's Finland country manager, Antti Jarvinen, while apologising for his company's actions saying Google had acted 'on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time'.

One of the largest projects of its type in a Nordic country, which US president Donald Trump had criticised (he wanted the project for the US), the Finnish government welcomed the investment, but now citizens are wondering what the cost of such mega deals could be. The Finnish people take great pride in their environment and Google's misbehaviour will have consequences in the coming April national elections. 

--Rediff News

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