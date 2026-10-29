Fadnavis shares stage with Uddhav, Raj

22:18

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday shared the stage with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at a book launch in Mumbai and asserted no one should be surprised since such bonhomie was 'part of Maharashtra's political tradition'.



Speaking at the launch of a book documenting the works and profiles of 75 cartoonists, the CM said Maharashtra has always maintained a tradition of political dialogue across party lines.



"I do not know why some people were surprised to see us sharing a stage. We are not surprised. This is part of Maharashtra's political tradition. Politicians from different parties can attend the same programme, laugh together and have tea together," Fadnavis said.



"Until 2019, whenever Uddhavji called me, I went. After 2019, he did not call. I was waiting," the CM added.



Long-time allies Bharatiya Janata Party and (undivided) Shiv Sena parted ways and became archrivals after the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2019 over the sharing of the chief minister's post.



Fadnavis also announced his willingness to take the initiative to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai, adding he would seek the support of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray for the project.



"There is a proposal to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai. I will certainly take the initiative for this and also seek the support of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to create a gallery where works of cartoonists can be displayed," he said.



Describing cartooning as an extraordinary art form, Fadnavis said a single cartoon could communicate a message as effectively as an editorial.



"An editorial may explain something at length, but a single cartoon can convey the same message just as effectively. Politicians are often subjects of cartoons. But when cartoons are drawn of politicians, do not feel bad. Enjoy them," Fadnavis further said.



The CM said Marathi cartoonists had consistently documented important developments, reflected the political climate and provided a medium for dissent and criticism.



Fadnavis congratulated editor Prashant Kulkarni and Granthali for compiling the book Maharashtra Chi Hasyaresha, saying the collection was valuable as it preserved older cartoons along with their historical context.



He also recalled asking Raj Thackeray to draw his nose bigger if he ever sketched him, making a light-hearted reference to the MNS chief's cartooning skills.