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Ex-DMK minister moves HC to quash FIR in school scam

Thu, 29 October 2026
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16:34
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Seeking to quash the FIR against him in an alleged scam involving bribes running into crores for recognition and approvals for private schools, former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has moved the Madras high court.

Senior counsel P Wilson appeared on behalf of the DMK leader for the hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on October 29, Thursday.

Wilson conveyed to the judge that on October 26, 2026, he was waiting for a copy of the HC order dismissing Poyyamozhi's anticipatory bail petition. When his client Poyyamozhi came to his office to discuss a further course of action, the police barged into his office and arrested him.

Another counsel for Poyyamozhi, Richardson Wilson, submitted that in a first such incident, 40 policemen stood from the ground floor till the third floor of his office. Suddenly, the investigating officer came inside the office and arrested the former minister mid-discussion.

He condemned the police conduct and asked how they could arrest someone from an advocate's office, and whether there was any protection for advocates. He mentioned that was violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.

Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan and Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani submitted that the police went to the advocate's office, waiting patiently outside for more than one and a half hours for Poyyamozhi. When Poyyamozhi came out, only then did the police arrest him.

Justice Lakshminarayanan posted further hearing of the petition filed by Poyyamozhi, which sought to quash the FIR registered against him in this case, to November 10.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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