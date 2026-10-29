ESIC amnesty scheme extended by three months

15:04

Image: esic.gov.in

Giving employers and insured persons more time to resolve pending cases, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the New Amnesty Scheme, 2025, for three months till December 31, 2026.



The 'New Amnesty Scheme 2025' is a one-time dispute resolution initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of court cases and promoting compliance under the erstwhile ESI Act.



A labour ministry statement said that after reviewing representations from various stakeholders, the ESIC has extended the 'New Amnesty Scheme, 2025' which ran from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, for a further period of three months -- from October 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026.



The New Amnesty Scheme 2025 provides a structured mechanism for employers to resolve legal disputes with ESIC for an out-of-court settlement and settle ad-hoc assessments by paying actual contributions and interest, without damages being levied, and withdrawal of cases where employers have already paid dues, subject to payment of 10 per cent of disputed damages.



Cases for non-submission of records or delayed payments can also be withdrawn with court permission. Court cases filed up to March 31, 2025, are eligible under this scheme, and with the extension, eligible employers and insured persons will have additional time to avail the benefits.



-- REDIFF NEWS