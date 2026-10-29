Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Andaman Sea

18:47

Tremors were felt in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, after an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the Andaman Sea, the National Centre for Seismology said.



There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.



The epicentre of the quake was 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat area, and the tremors were felt around 3.19 pm.



"The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km. We have alerted all the agencies concerned and standard protocols are in place," an official said.



"As a precautionary measure, we have advised tourists and fishermen not to venture into the sea," a District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) official in Sri Vijaya Puram said.



Several teams in the region are actively monitoring the seismic activity, he said.



"We got reports of mild tremors from some parts of North and Middle Andaman. We are better prepared to handle any natural calamity, as we frequently conduct mock drills to deal with such situations," the official said.



The epicentre was far from the coastline, and no damage has been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.