DVAC searches 25 places in TN linked to DMK leader in scam

11:27

Image: ANI Photo

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting raids after the registration of a case against former minister and DMK leader K N Nehru and others.





On October 29, Thursday, extensive searches took place at 25 places across Tamil Nadu in connection with an alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam.





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025, following which the Madras high court ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided.





According to the agency, the investigation focuses on allegations that during Nehru's tenure, bribes were collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the municipal administration and water supply (MAWS) department.





DVAC officials are currently scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials at the targeted locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence pertaining to the recruitment process.





-- REDIFF NEWS