Depressed T'puram jail prisoner hangs self in cell

13:41

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51-year-old convict Sreenivasan who was serving a life sentence in a murder case was found hanging inside a inside cell No 17 in the prison's 12th block at the Poojapura Central Prison and Correctional Home in Thiruvananthapuram on October 29, Thursday.





A native of Palakkad, he was in a 2004 murder case by the Additional Sessions Fast Track Court in his native district.





The police said he had recently been diagnosed with cancer and had been depressed since then. The body will be handed over to his relatives after a postmortem examination.





Based on a written complaint from the prison's joint superintendent, an FIR under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) revealed that he was rushed taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor examined him and declared him dead.





Sreenivasan had been transferred from the Nettukaltheri Open Jail to the Central Prison and Correctional Home in December 2019 after he went absconding while on parole, police said.









-- REDIFF NEWS