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Delhi SIR: Only 2.7L Form 6 applications filed despite 47L name deletions

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Only 2.71 lakh applications seeking inclusion in Delhi's electoral rolls were received between August 31 and October 27, even as the claims and objections period under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draws to a close. West Delhi recorded the highest number of applications during this period.

According to data released by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Wednesday, a total of 2,71,639 Form 6 applications were received after the draft electoral rolls were published on August 31. The draft list excluded 47,56,722 electors whose enumeration forms had not been submitted.

West Delhi accounted for the largest share of Form 6 applications, with 33,377 submissions. North West Delhi followed with 27,341, while East Delhi received 26,212 applications. South East Delhi and North East Delhi recorded 26,054 and 25,973 applications, respectively.

The figures come ahead of the October 30 deadline for filing claims and objections to the draft rolls covering all 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

During the same period, officials received 20,654 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names and 1,02,149 Form 8 applications for corrections or changes to existing entries. South West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 7 submissions, at 3,152, while North East Delhi led the Form 8 category with 13,373 applications.

The draft electoral rolls contained 97,53,577 voters, down from around 1.45 crore before the revision exercise began on June 30.

Meanwhile, notices were issued to 33,14,032 electors whose names featured in the draft rolls but whose records were flagged for mapping-related issues or logical discrepancies.

By October 27, election officials had disposed of 31,26,576 notices, accounting for 94.34 per cent of the total. The remaining cases are due to be resolved by November 30.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on December 4.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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