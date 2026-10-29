Delhi SIR: Majority of Form 6 applications to be cleared

21:13

Delhi poll officials have said that the majority of the nearly five lakh Form 6 applications seeking voter enrolment would be cleared and the names will be included in the final electoral roll, a day before the deadline for filing the applications closes.



However, there was no formal announcement on extending the October 30 deadline for filing applications for inclusion in the electoral rolls, even after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to consider an extension and the poll panel orally assured the court that it would do so.



After 47.56 lakh electors were excluded from the draft electoral rolls published on August 31, Delhi received 2,75,856 Form 6 applications between August 31 and October 28, in addition to the 2,12,400 applications filed up to August 30, according to the daily report released by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.



"The majority of the Form 6 applications that have been filed will be cleared, and the names will be added to the final electoral roll. If the name of any voter has been struck off, it is mainly because they are enrolled in another state," an official said.



West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications at 33,915, followed by north-west Delhi (27,664), east Delhi (26,563), south-east Delhi (26,535) and north-east Delhi (26,324).



The claims and objections period began with the publication of the draft electoral roll for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.



Form 6 is used by eligible voters seeking inclusion in the rolls, Form 7 for deletion of names and Form 8 for correction or modification of entries.



Delhi received 21,603 Form 7 applications and 1,03,352 Form 8 applications between August 31 and October 28, the report showed.



The draft rolls contained 97,53,577 electors, compared to around 1.45 crore voters before the revision exercise began on June 30.



The 47.56 lakh electors whose enumeration forms were not submitted were excluded from the draft rolls.



Separately, notices were issued to 33,14,032 electors whose names appeared in the draft rolls but whose records were flagged for mapping-related issues or logical discrepancies.



As of October 27, poll officials had disposed of 31,26,576 notices, accounting for 94.34 per cent of the total. The remaining notices are to be disposed of by November 30.



The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.