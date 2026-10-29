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Cyclone Arnab causes incessant downpour in J'khand, schools shut

Thu, 29 October 2026
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12:39
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The weather department has issued an alert for severe rainfall as rain intensified in parts of Jharkhand on October 29, Thursday. The downpour will continue until next morning due to "very severe" cyclonic storm Arnab that made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday.

The highest rainfall of 71.4 mm since Wednesday evening was recorded in Gudabanda in East Singhbhum district, followed by Manjhari in West Singhbhum district at 64 mm.

Ranchi registered 26.2 mm of rainfall, while Chaibasa recorded 60 mm of rain during the period.

Abhishek Anand, the deputy director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre informed that rains will continue on Thursday, with some districts experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. However, the impact will vary by region. 

He also informed that the cyclonic weather system will weaken by October 30 and move away from Jharkhand.

An 'Orange' alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega till 8.30 am on Friday. 

A 'yellow' alert, advising people to stay updated about the weather, has been issued for Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East and West Singhbhum districts.

Several districts, including Ranchi, West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Simdega, ordered school closure on October 28 and 29 in view of the cyclone. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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