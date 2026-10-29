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Count the birds in Karnataka

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naveen Sreepada/Rediff Archives
Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naveen Sreepada/Rediff Archives
As Karnataka readies for the Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) on November 1, it has come up with a new initiative -- the Karnataka Rajyotsava Bird Count.

So, wherever you spot a bird in the state, get your camera ready. 

Now, here are the rules.

Watch birds for at least 15 minutes or more.

Use the eBird Mobile app to create and upload your pix.

They also have a web site (external link) that provides 'how to' videos.

The KRBC has three special challenges. And, among the people who complete each challenge, one person (randomly drawn) will get a small token of appreciation from the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network (KBMN).

Remember, the challenge starts on midnight, October 30, and ends on midnight, November 2.

For more details, click here or here.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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