Count the birds in Karnataka

Now, here are the rules.
Watch birds for at least 15 minutes or more.
Use the eBird Mobile app to create and upload your pix.
They also have a web site
(external link) that provides 'how to' videos.
The KRBC has three special challenges. And, among the people who complete each challenge, one person (randomly drawn) will get a small token of appreciation from the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network (KBMN).
Remember, the challenge starts on midnight, October 30, and ends on midnight, November 2.
For more details, click here
or here
.
-- REDIFF NEWS