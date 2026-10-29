Count the birds in Karnataka

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Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naveen Sreepada/Rediff Archives







Watch birds for at least 15 minutes or more.



Use the eBird Mobile app to create and upload your pix.



They also have a



The KRBC has three special challenges. And, among the people who complete each challenge, one person (randomly drawn) will get a small token of appreciation from the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network (KBMN).



Remember, the challenge starts on midnight, October 30, and ends on midnight, November 2.



For more details, click



-- REDIFF NEWS Now, here are the rules.Watch birds for at least 15 minutes or more.Use the eBird Mobile app to create and upload your pix.They also have a web site (external link) that provides 'how to' videos.The KRBC has three special challenges. And, among the people who complete each challenge, one person (randomly drawn) will get a small token of appreciation from the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network (KBMN).Remember, the challenge starts on midnight, October 30, and ends on midnight, November 2.For more details, click here or here -- REDIFF NEWS

As Karnataka readies for the Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day) on November 1, it has come up with a new initiative -- the Karnataka Rajyotsava Bird Count.So, wherever you spot a bird in the state, get your camera ready.