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Convict diagnosed with cancer found hanging in Keralam prison

Thu, 29 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay
51-year-old convict Sreenivasan who was serving a life sentence in a murder case was found hanging inside a inside cell No 17 in the prison's 12th block at the Poojapura Central Prison and Correctional Home in Thiruvananthapuram on October 29, Thursday.

A native of Palakkad, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2004 murder case by an additional sessions fast track court.

The police said he had recently been diagnosed with cancer and had been depressed since then. The body will be handed over to his relatives after a postmortem examination.

He was found hanging in the block where convicts under medical treatment are admitted. He was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, where the duty doctor examined him and declared him dead.

Based on a written complaint from the prison's joint superintendent, an FIR under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered in the case.

Sreenivasan had been transferred from the Nettukaltheri Open Jail to the Central Prison and Correctional Home in December 2019 after he went absconding while on parole, the police said.


-- REDIFF NEWS

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